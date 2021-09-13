Ruth Ann Shinall Layton, 92

Ruth Ann Shinall Layton, passed away September 10, 2021, at the age of 92 years.

She was a long-time resident of Clinton before moving to Asbury Place in Maryville, Tennessee.

Ruth was born to Rob and Maurine Shinall of White, Georgia on September 18, 1928. She was married on September 2, 1956 to Frank Leon Layton. They enjoyed 63 years of marriage until his death in July 2020. In addition to her parents and husband, she is also preceded in death by her brother and sister-in-law, Bob and Alice Shinall.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Debbie and Alan Cummings of Walland, TN and her daughter and son-in-law, Suzanne & Jack Walker of Farragut, TN along with a special niece and nephews.

She was a long-time member of Memorial United Methodist Church in Clinton and will be fondly remembered by her church family there.

Ruth had a good, long and happy life, but will be missed by her family who loved her very much and will forever be grateful for her love, guidance and care.

Due to current circumstances, the family has chosen to have a call at your convenience at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home on Sunday, from 2:00-4:00 pm. Family and friends will meet Monday afternoon at 12:45 PM at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens for a graveside service at 1:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Ruth can be made to Memorial United Methodist Church, 323 N. Main Street, Clinton, TN 37716.

Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

