Russell “Rusty” Keith Barry, 52

Brad Jones 7 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 7 Views

Russell “Rusty” Keith Barry, 52, passed away on August 20, 2021. He went peacefully into God’s ever-loving arms while at Lawnwood Medical Center in Fort Pierce, Florida.

Russell spent most of his life in Harriman, Tennessee, where he attended school. He was granted a baseball scholarship to attend Draughons Junior College. Russell loved all sports and through the years he played baseball, basketball, football and softball. Russell was a loving man, filled with laughter, hardworking and loved the gym. He moved to Port Saint Lucie, Florida toward the end of 2017 and made this community his home.

Russell had a passion for life as a recovering alcoholic and addict. He was active in the community as a member of Alcoholics Anonymous. Russell’s love for life didn’t come to an end with his passing, his legacy will continue. Russell was a man who worked hard for every accomplishment, put his sobriety first, and dedicated his second chance at life to the ones who still suffers from a hopeless state of mind. Although he will be truly missed, his impact on every person he came in contact with before and after recovery, will continue to be his legacy. 

Russell was preceded in death by his grandparents, Fred and Juanita Barry and step father, Billy M Gilmore. He leaves behind his daughter, Charli Anne Kelsay and husband Kendall; mother, Shelby Gilmore; brother, Tim Barry and wife Amanda; sister, Lisa McMahan; nephews Ryan, Joshua, Dalton; niece, Lacey; the love of his life, Annita Sajadally and a host of family members and friends. 

There will be a Celebration of Life on Sept. 16, 2021 at the American Legion Post 53 on Morgan St in Harriman. It will be from 5-8 pm. In lieu of flowers please send contributions to Legacy House in Russell’s memory. 

Legacy House 1900 South Kanner Highway Building 1 Unit 201 Stuart, FL 34994. 

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Susan Estes Weber, Kingston

Susan Estes Weber, age 76, of Kingston, passed away Monday, September 13, 2021, at Roane Medical …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: