Russell “Rusty” Keith Barry, 52, passed away on August 20, 2021. He went peacefully into God’s ever-loving arms while at Lawnwood Medical Center in Fort Pierce, Florida.

Russell spent most of his life in Harriman, Tennessee, where he attended school. He was granted a baseball scholarship to attend Draughons Junior College. Russell loved all sports and through the years he played baseball, basketball, football and softball. Russell was a loving man, filled with laughter, hardworking and loved the gym. He moved to Port Saint Lucie, Florida toward the end of 2017 and made this community his home.

Russell had a passion for life as a recovering alcoholic and addict. He was active in the community as a member of Alcoholics Anonymous. Russell’s love for life didn’t come to an end with his passing, his legacy will continue. Russell was a man who worked hard for every accomplishment, put his sobriety first, and dedicated his second chance at life to the ones who still suffers from a hopeless state of mind. Although he will be truly missed, his impact on every person he came in contact with before and after recovery, will continue to be his legacy.

Russell was preceded in death by his grandparents, Fred and Juanita Barry and step father, Billy M Gilmore. He leaves behind his daughter, Charli Anne Kelsay and husband Kendall; mother, Shelby Gilmore; brother, Tim Barry and wife Amanda; sister, Lisa McMahan; nephews Ryan, Joshua, Dalton; niece, Lacey; the love of his life, Annita Sajadally and a host of family members and friends.

There will be a Celebration of Life on Sept. 16, 2021 at the American Legion Post 53 on Morgan St in Harriman. It will be from 5-8 pm. In lieu of flowers please send contributions to Legacy House in Russell’s memory.

Legacy House 1900 South Kanner Highway Building 1 Unit 201 Stuart, FL 34994.

