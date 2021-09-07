Roseanne Walsh Boles, Clinton

Roseanne Walsh Boles, Age 74, of Clinton, passed away September 1, 2021. She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Oak Ridge. Roseanne was a loving wife and mother. She enjoyed traveling, cooking, decorating, and most of all, spending time with her family.

Roseanne was preceded in death by her father, Elmer “Pat” Walsh.

Survivors include husband of 54 years, Curtis Boles; mother, Ruby “Joan” Walsh; daughter, Terre-Marie Boles; siblings, Katherine Petrolino and husband, Joseph, Elizabeth “Maureen” Phillips and husband, Paul, Melanie Walsh, Patrick Walsh and wife, Deborah, and Caroline “Michele” Walsh; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and many special friends.

The family will receive friends 10:30-11 am Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Oak Ridge. Funeral mass will be held at 11 am with Father Brent Shelton officiating. Family and friends will then meet at Oak Ridge Memorial Park for interment at 1 pm Wednesday. An online guestbook is available at weatherfordmortuary.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Roseanne Walsh Boles please visit our Tribute Store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

