Rose Marie Remine, 72

Rose Marie Remine, age 72, passed away, Monday, September 20, 2021, peacefully in her home. Rose was born, August 23, 1949, in Charlotte, North Carolina. She taught Junior High for many years in the Oak Ridge School System before retiring due to health issues.

Rose was preceded in death by her son, Robert “Rocky” Remine, Jr., and grandson, Joey Zanoni. She is survived by her husband of forty-eight years, Robert Remine; daughter, Christie Zanoni; sister, Patricia Lankford; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends 3-5 pm, Friday, September 24, 2021, at Weatherford Mortuary. Funeral services will follow at 5 pm. An online guestbook is available at weatherfordmortuary.com.

