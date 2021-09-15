Rose Bernice Galloway Braden, 80

Rose Bernice Galloway Braden, born June 2, 1941, passed away on September 12, 2021, at her home with her family by her side. She is preceded in death by husband Huston Braden, daughter Sheryl Braden Jenks, parents Gladys and George Galloway, siblings Mary Ann and Bobby, mother-in-law and father-in-law Bill and Stella Braden, several brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, and a nephew.

She is survived by:

Daughters   Sonya and Tim Martin (with whom she made her home) of Knoxville, TN

                   Debbie and Kenny Sharp of Lake City, TN

Son             Keith and Shanon Braden of Maryville, TN

and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren

Brothers in law   Eddie and Brenda Braden

                           Tom and Pam Braden

 Sister in law       Brenda Braden

Brother               Richard

and several nieces and nephews and other family members and friends.

The family would like to thank UT Hospice staff, Dr. Michael West, Dr. Paul Hatcher and their staff for the care and support they’ve given their mom over the last few years. 

Visitation: 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Thursday, September 16, 2021 at Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: 7:00 PM, Thursday, September 16, 2021 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Alan Lamb officiating.

Interment: 11:00 AM, Friday, September 17, 2021 at Indian Bluff Cemetery in Briceville.

