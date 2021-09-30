Rockwood Fall Festival this Saturday

The Rockwood Fall Festival will return to Downtown Rockwood this Saturday from 10am till 4pm better than ever. The festival with all kinds of activities, live music, food, and craft vendors , and an antique car show. Rockwood and portions of Front Street will be closed to traffic, as vendors, artisans, and food trucks will be set up throughout the downtown area. The Festival is sanctioned by The Rockwood Merchants Association and sponsored in part by the city of Rockwood.
