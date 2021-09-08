Robert Lee Cox Jr, Roane County

Robert Lee Cox Jr. age 72 of Roane County, TN passed away Monday, September 6, 2021 at home. Robert was a man that loved the Lord and anxiously awaited the Lord’s return. He attended Faith, Hope, and Love Church in Crossville, TN. Robert passed away as a saved man and now he lives because of the faith God gave him in Jesus Christ.

The story of Robert Cox’s life begins with a world event that is key to the unfolding of God’s promises. Robert was born in Tennessee in 1949, the year that the nation of Israel was admitted to the United Nation, and less than one year after Israel became a political nation. Anyone who knew Robert knows the significance of this world event. More than almost anyone you would ever meet, Robert treasured the Biblical prophecies surrounding the return of Christ. At this time, we are celebrating his life, and we have full assurance that Robert Cox is enjoying himself more than ever before!

Growing up in east Tennessee, Robert was a southern man with values that centered on God, family, and love and kindness toward everyone he knew. He possessed a strong personality, the ability to voice his opinion quite clearly, and the gifts of talent and intelligence beyond any normal measure. Robert became skilled in the field of construction during his boyhood years, developing a talent for brick masonry that remains unrivaled. In his teen years, he relocated to Atlanta, Georgia to work with his uncle. It was there that he met his lifelong sweetheart, Sylvia Nadine Finkel. They fell in love in the fall of 1964, and the couple was married within a year. In 1966, they birthed their first and only child, Harold James Cox.

Robert and Sylvia made their home in Kingston, Tennessee by the late 1960s. There they raised their son, worked, and lived actively in the community. Robert became known as the most talented and sought-after brick mason in the area, and he became an inspiration to others in the pursuit of excellence and diligence in his work. He has left us countless visible examples of these virtues. Anywhere his brickwork stands, you’ll see the creative hand of a man who was passionate about doing a job, and doing it well.

Throughout their lives, Robert became increasingly passionate and dedicated to the study of the promises of Christ, particularly His promise to return for His church. His calling and pursuit of biblical understanding was passed on to the next generation in his family, who became pastors, teachers, and students of God’s Word. This is a legacy that Robert found great joy in seeing unfold.

Robert enjoyed the delight of seeing the birth of not only a grandchild but also great-grandchildren. His life has now touched yet another generation of children who will always remember Robert’s character, kindness, joy, humor, strength, and passion. His friends, church family, and relatives will always think of a man of faith, virtues, and complete joy when they think of Robert Cox.

Preceded in death by parents, Robert Lee Sr. and Mary Katherine Cox,

brother, Herschel James Cox,

sisters, Betty Cox and baby sister that died at birth.

Survived by wife Sylvia Nadine Cox of Kingston,

son, Harold James and wife Lisa Ladd Cox of Crossville,

sister, Linda Roberts of Harriman,

grandchild, Gregory Joseph and wife Rebecca Laurel Cox,

great-grandchildren, Landon James, Lydia Beth and Weston Lane Cox.

Graveside Service 3:00 p.m. (EST) Thursday, September 9, 2021 in Crossville City Cemetery. Robert’s son, Pastor Harold Cox officiating.

Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Cox Family.

