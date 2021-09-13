Robert (Bobby) Goldberg, Harriman

Robert (Bobby) Goldberg, age 77 of Harriman, departed this world peacefully on Friday, September 10, 2021 after a long battle with Lewy Body Dementia Parkinsonism.

Bobby graduated from Oakdale High School in Morgan County. He then served in the Army as a Paratrooper in the Panama Canal Zone. Bob worked for 16 years at Tennessee Forging Steel Mill in Rockwood and then as a Security Inspector at the Y-12 facility in Oak Ridge from which he retired.

Bob has been a faithful member of Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Oliver Springs since 1973. Bob enjoyed studying his Bible. He loved taking care of his garden and fruit trees. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family.

Anyone who met and spoke with this quiet man would quickly learn 3 things about him: He was a Christian who lived his life showing kindness. He loved his family and was so proud of this legacy. Bob was a diehard UT sports fan.

In 1964, while on leave from the Army, Bobby married the love of his life, Judy. Bob and Judy enjoyed 57 years of a loving marriage. They were blessed with 3 daughters, 8 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren.

Dad led by example, he showed us every day how to live a Christian life. He was a gentle, quiet man who worked hard, loved God, loved his family and treated others with kindness. His great wisdom and quiet advice will be greatly missed.

Bobby is preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Eva Duncan Goldberg; his brothers, Larry Goldberg and Leroy Goldberg; sister, Ailene Ferguson; brothers-in-law, Sandy Broughton, Kermit “Joe” Reed, and Bill Ferguson.

He is survived by his wife, Judy Gail Broughton Goldberg; sisters, Wilma Jean Reed of Trussville, AL and Willadeen Brooks and Bill of Mt. Juliet; children, Melanie and David Gettys of Harriman, Dena and Bryan Lawson of Oak Ridge, Kim and Austin Spears of Kingston; grandchildren, Peter and Emily Gettys of Oliver Springs, Emilee and Jason King of Knoxville, Kayla and Cory Neeson of Oliver Springs, Megan and TJ Seiber of Kingston, Madeline Gettys of Harriman, Victoria Lawson of Oliver Springs, Aaron Spears of Nashville, and Ashton Spears of Kingston.

Papaw so enjoyed and loved his great-grandchildren, Essie Mae Gettys, McCoy Michael Gettys, and Carter Ray Seiber. He is also survived by numerous nephews and nieces.

The family wants to thank the numerous caregivers that have been so wonderful over the past several months. Especially, April, Sonya, Carrie, Charlotte, Brandi, Julie, Mary Faith, Emilee and all of the wonderful staff from Professional Case Management.

Due to COVID-19 exposure to the immediate family, all services have been changed to private.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proud to be serving the Goldberg family. www.sharpfh.com.

