Robert “Bob” Ramsey, Rockwood

Mr. Robert “Bob” Ramsey, age 76, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee, passed away Sunday, September 19, 2021, at the Roane Medical Center, Harriman, Tennessee. He was born June 14, 1945, in Detroit, Michigan. Bob was a member of the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Harriman, Tennessee, and was a United States Air Force Veteran of the Vietnam War. He formerly served as a Firefighter with the Rockwood Fire Department and the former 5th District Volunteer Fire Department in Roane County, and later the West Roane County Volunteer Fire Department. Bob owned and operated Ramsey Electronics and Video. He and his wife, Nora cared for many children in the Foster care system and adopted several of them. He was a former member of the Knights of Columbus. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Woodward Henry Ramsey and Gertrude Frances Madajewski Ramsey; wife, Nora Ramsey; and sisters, Alice Costantino, and Valerie Ramsey.

Survivors include:

Children and Spouses: Jodi Ramsey of Land O Lakes, FL

Kenny Ramsey of Rockwood, TN

Denise Ramsey Slaven (Richie) of Rockwood, TN

Samantha Ramsey of Rockwood, TN

Cody Ramsey of Rockwood, TN

Josh Ramsey of Rockwood, TN

David Paul Ramsey of Rockwood, TN

Luke Ramsey (Candance) of Rockwood, TN

Kim Beard (Patrick) of Newport, TN

Jacob Ramsey of Rockwood, TN

Catie Sheets (Jesse) of Rockwood, TN

Robert Ramsey, Jr. of Rockwood, TN

Rebecca Ramsey of CT

Aaron Ramsey of CO

Daniel Ramsey of Knoxville, TN

Michael Ramsey of Rockwood, TN

Jeremy Ramsey of Rockwood, TN

Grandchildren: Madison, Edgerin, Isabella, Christopher, Kaylee, Caysie, Conner, Hayden, Haylie, Riley, Alec, Jaxon, Tyelar, Charleigh, Elijah, Parker, Tori, Lilly, Melanie, Nathaniel, Tyler, Bryson, D.J., Isaiah, Nora, Emily, Olivia, Jeremiah, and Jeriah

Great Grandchildren: Kiara, Nicoli, Giovanni, and Camilia

Sister: Becky Kennedy (Robert) of FL

Brothers: Ted Ramsey (Gladys) of AL

Greg Ramsey (Consuela) of CT

And many other relatives and a host of friends.

Family and friends will meet on Thursday, September 30, 2021, at 12:30 p.m. at the East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery (John Sevier), 2200 E. Governor John Sevier Highway, Knoxville, Tennessee 37920 for Graveside services and interment with Father Michael Sweeney officiating, where he will be interred with his wife, Nora. Full military honors will be rendered by the United States Air Force and the Volunteer State Veterans Honor Guard.

