Reverend Robert Lee Hall, Kingston

Reverend Robert Lee Hall, age 87, of Kingston, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord Sunday, August 29, 2021. He was born May 27, 1934 to Ernest Hall Sr. and Willie Mae Jefferson Hall. He was a self contractor that cleaned several buildings all over. He was a Pastor at Marks Chapel for 25 years and a musician throughout the city at numerous churches. He enjoyed singing and playing the piano. He could really play it up for everyone to hear and enjoy. He is preceded in death by: parents: Reverend Ernest and Willie Mae Hall; wife: Gertrude Hall; siblings: Eliza Mae Cooper, Ernest Eugene Hall Jr., Otis Hall, Melzella Hall, Virginia Jackson, Lewis Hall, Katherine Hall, Willie James Hall, Lillian Woodruff, Rosezenna Hall, Armethine Jackson, and Parthenia Hagler. He is survived by:

Children: Eugene (Trula) Hall Rockwood, TN

Thelma Lee Wells Kingston, TN

Sharon Davidson Kingston, TN

Terry Hall Harriman, TN

Gwendolyn Hall Oak Ridge, TN

Otis Hall Oak Ridge, TN

Theresa Pruitt Knoxville, TN

Sister: Juanita Avery Knoxville, TN

Good Friend: David Phillips Wartburg, TN

Host of nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, too numerous to name.

Family will receive friends Saturday, September 4, 2021, at Evans Mortuary in the chapel from 12:00-2:00 pm with a service starting at 2:00 pm with Bishop Alonzo Rogers officiating. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Reverend Robert Lee Hall.

