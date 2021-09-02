Reverend Robert Lee Hall, Kingston

News Department 9 seconds ago Obituaries Leave a comment 2 Views

Reverend Robert Lee Hall, age 87, of Kingston, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord Sunday, August 29, 2021. He was born May 27, 1934 to Ernest Hall Sr. and Willie Mae Jefferson Hall. He was a self contractor that cleaned several buildings all over. He was a Pastor at Marks Chapel for 25 years and a musician throughout the city at numerous churches. He enjoyed singing and playing the piano. He could really play it up for everyone to hear and enjoy. He is preceded in death by: parents: Reverend Ernest and Willie Mae Hall; wife: Gertrude Hall; siblings: Eliza Mae Cooper, Ernest Eugene Hall Jr., Otis Hall, Melzella Hall, Virginia Jackson, Lewis Hall, Katherine Hall, Willie James Hall, Lillian Woodruff, Rosezenna Hall, Armethine Jackson, and Parthenia Hagler. He is survived by:

Children: Eugene (Trula) Hall                                        Rockwood, TN

Thelma Lee Wells                                           Kingston, TN

Sharon Davidson                                            Kingston, TN

Terry Hall                                                        Harriman, TN

Gwendolyn Hall                                              Oak Ridge, TN

Otis Hall                                                          Oak Ridge, TN

Theresa Pruitt                                                 Knoxville, TN

Sister:     Juanita Avery                                                  Knoxville, TN

Good Friend: David Phillips                                           Wartburg, TN

Host of nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, too numerous to name.

Family will receive friends Saturday, September 4, 2021, at Evans Mortuary in the chapel from 12:00-2:00 pm with a service starting at 2:00 pm with Bishop Alonzo Rogers officiating. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Reverend Robert Lee Hall.

About News Department

Check Also

Nancy T. Hearne, LaFollette

Nancy T. Hearne, age 89, of LaFollette, TN passed away Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: