Reverend David “Allen” Crowe Sr, Oliver Springs

Reverend David “Allen” Crowe Sr., age 72, of Oliver Springs, passed away at his home on Wednesday, September 1st, 2021 around 10:30 am. He was born July 11, 1949, to Ralph Crowe and Louise Crowe. Allen was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. For the past eight years, he was the pastor of Mineral Springs Baptist Church where he loved spending his time preaching the word of God and leading people to the Lord. In his time on this earth, he touched many people through his business, C & C Heating and Air. He ran his business for 49 years in his hometown of Oliver Springs. He was dedicated to helping people any chance that he got. This was only one of the reasons that he was so admired and respected by all who knew him. He seemed to have a gruff exterior, but that only served to hide his generous spirit. There were several times he would provide service or repairs on someone’s heat or air conditioning and would not ask for payment. Many would ask him about their bill and he would always respond with: “I’ll send one eventually.” He was not a man who would say “I love you” very often—but instead, he showed his love by his actions. He enjoyed being around children and he always spoiled his grandchildren every chance he could. He was a big kid himself and loved remote control cars, riding go-carts, and going fishing.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph Crowe and Mattie Louise Crowe, brother, Wayne Crowe and sister-in-law Maxine Crowe; father-in-law, Raymond Campbell; mother-in-law, Gladys Seiber; step-father-in-law, Billy Seiber.

Allen is survived by his wonderful wife of 51+ years, Wanda Crowe of Oliver Springs; his son, Rev. David Allen Crowe, Jr. and wife Tweedy of Clinton; his daughter, Eva Robbins and husband Jason of Oliver Springs; his grandchildren Cade Crowe and Ivy Fritts of Clinton; and Hannah, Emma, and Jonah Robbins of Oliver Springs. He is also survived by his sister, Patty Fox and husband Claude of Knoxville; his step-sister Sherry Brown Johnson and husband Chris of Knoxville and his step-mother Betty Crowe of Oliver Springs.

Sisters-in-law, Patsy Mitchell and husband Jerry of Clinton, Joan Russell of Oliver Springs, and Pam Willis and husband Benny of Oakdale;

He also leaves behind his amazing church family and a multitude of extended family and friends.

His family will receive friends on Saturday, September 4, 2021 from

11-1:00 at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Oliver Springs. The funeral service will begin at 1:00 with his son, Rev.David Crowe, and his son-in-law,

Bro. Jason Robbins officiating. Entombment will follow at 3:00 in Oak Ridge Memorial Park.

