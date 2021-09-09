Renee Jessica Abeyta, Knoxville

Mrs. Renee Jessica Abeyta, age 35, of Knoxville, formally of Harriman passed away September 5, 2021, at UT Medical Center in Knoxville. Renee loved her children and taking them to the splash pad and also hiking.

She is preceded in death by her brother: Jeff Quinn.

Poppa: Bill Bardill.

Nannie: Kate Bardill.

Husband: Michael Arron Frost.

She is survived by her daughter: Maili Vojtkofsky.

Four sons: Liam Frost, Luca Frost, Silas Rains, and Wyatt Rains.

Mother & stepfather: Barbara & Michael Bunch.

Father: Richard & Pamela Abeyta.

Two brothers: Adrian Abeyta and Eric Lameroux.

Oma: Emma Bardill.

Aunt: Faith Booher.

Set sister: Josie Bunch.

½ sister: Audrey Abeyta.

And nieces, nephews and other family.

The family will meet receive friends Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM. A Celebration of Life service will follow at 3:00 PM.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the Abeyta family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Renee Jessica (Abeyta) Rains, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

