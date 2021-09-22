Rebecca J. Womack, Oak Ridge

Mrs. Rebecca J. Womack, age 49 of Oak Ridge, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, September 20th, 2021, at the Methodist Medical Center. She was born on December 3rd, 1971, in Chicago, IL. She was a minister of the Gospel. She served as a Sunday School teacher, church secretary, choir director, as she was a woman of many hats. She had a special love for her church family. She never met a stranger. She retired from Roane State Community College after several years, after working as a financial aid advisor. Her greatest attribute was being a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. If you looked up the word “mom” in the dictionary, it had Rebecca’s name written out beside it as the definition. She also loved to bake. She was known by her baking name of “Mama Roxie’s Sweets”, from which she made the BEST homemade cinnamon and yeast rolls. She is preceded in death by her mother: Roxie Jones-Anderson; Grandparents: Bishop & Corine Jordan; mother-in-law: Lillian Womack; brother: Reggie Jones; sister-in-law: Joy Coleman-Jones; nephew: Reggie Jones; and niece: Journey Jones. She is survived by:

Husband: Rev. Steven Womack

Children: Stephen A. Womack, Kashawnda Womack, Randall J. McCain (Viktorjia), Trinity Jordan, Ryan J. McCain (Hannah), Kyra J. Womack, Seanna J. Womack, Rylan J. Womack

God Daughters: Breanna Wright, Precious Jones, and Devonna Vann

God Sons: Isaac Wright and Elijah Wright

Grandchildren: Amya Womack, Zayvian Jarrett, Khalel Ewing, Deion Jarrett, Elijah McCain, Ryla McCain

Father: Reginald Jones

Brother: Rapheal Jones

Sister-in-law: Raymellia Jones

Vicky Sellers (William)

Uncles: Clark Jordan (Pat)

John Jordan

Aunts: Leota Murphy (Essix Sr)

Mary Jordan

Emma Jo Jordan

Special Friend: Nikki Gallaher

Cousins/Sisters: Leah Jordan and Tyra Gregory

And a host of nieces, nephews, and other extended family members.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 25th, from 10:00-11:30 am ET at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, TN. Funeral Service will follow at 11:30 am ET with Apostle Bishop Smith giving the eulogy, and Rev. Lionell Moore officiating. Graveside and interment service will follow in the Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood, TN. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Rebecca J. Womack.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

