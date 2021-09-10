Randy Lynn McKeehan, Lancing

Randy Lynn McKeehan, age 74, passed away on Monday, September 6, 2021. Randy operated a wrecker service as well as a paint and body shop in Morgan County before he retired. He enjoyed extended family holiday gatherings and will be missed by his family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Maggie and Carl McKeehan, and his sister, Ima Jo Fox.

He is survived by his sister and husband, Carlene and Thomas Foster, and sister, Gwynn Bingham, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and their families.

I honor of Randy’s wishes, there will be no funeral services. Interment will be at Lane Cemetery in the Annadell community.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Randy McKeehan.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Randy, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

