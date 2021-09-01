Ralph E. Poland, Rockwood

Mr. Ralph E. Poland, age 89 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Sunday, August 29, 2021, at the life Care Center of Crossville, TN. He was born on September 27th, 1931, in Midtown, TN. He was a member of North Rockwood Baptist Church and worked most of his life in the Rockwood Steel Mill. He is preceded in death by his parents: Dave Poland and Alice Ferguson Poland; and Siblings: Luke, John, Duger, and Ray Poland (His twin brother), Juanita Poland, and Frank Poland, Wilma Britt, Florence Church, and Hamel Underwood. He is survived by:

Wife: Betty Lou Poland

Nieces and Nephews: Janie Monday, Wanda Mullins, Rhonda Green, Calvin Poland, Gary Poland, and Kendall Poland.

Family will receive friends Thursday, September 2, 2021, from 11:00, am to 12:00 noon in the Chapel of Evans Mortuary. Graveside service will be held at 12:00 noon in the Oak Grove Cemetery with Rev. Jeff Parrott officiating. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Ralph E. Poland.

