Patsy Ellen Coleman Williams, Oak Ridge

Patsy Ellen Coleman Williams went home to Jesus on September 16, 2021, at the age of 81. Patsy was born to Ed and Lois Coleman on February 1, 1940, in Taylor’s Crossroads, Tennessee. As a child, Patsy loved playing with her siblings and cousins making mud pies and building forts in the woods. She met the love of her life, Ray Williams, in math class at Tennessee Tech her freshman year of college. Ray and Patsy married on August 29, 1959. Patsy was a devoted mother to their three children Donna, Eddie, and Jennifer. She served and protected her family with faithful devotion and loving care.

Patsy received her B.S. in Business from Tusculum College in 1991. She worked as a secretary from 1978 to 2010 at K-25, Y-12, and SAIC. Patsy also served as both the Chapter and State President of PSI/IAACP.

Patsy allowed God to use the difficult times in her life to strengthen and grow her faith in Him. In 1997, Patsy recovered from Ovarian Cancer and afterwards lived with great conviction that God had spared her life for a purpose. She lived each day to the fullest, loving and caring for everyone around her as Jesus loved and cared for her. After the loss of her beloved husband, Ray, she chose to turn her mourning into action. God used this heartbreak in her life to equip her to develop the Plan B Widow’s Small Group at her church. Patsy was not a stranger to hardship, but she was determined to not be a victim of her circumstances. She chose instead to be a victor in Christ and to use the trials in her life as an opportunity to be the hands and feet of Jesus to those around her. Patsy was an active member of her church family at Faith Promise Church. She served in the Small Groups Ministry, Women’s Ministry, Celebrate Recovery, and Stephen Ministry. Patsy loved large, was always available and made those around her feel loved and welcomed into her family.

Patsy was proceeded in death by her parents, Ed and Lois Coleman, sister Jan Coleman, husband Ray Williams, and sister-in-law Marilyn Coulthard.

Patsy is survived by her brother Joe Coleman, sister Carolyn (Mike) Qualls, brother-in-law Sammy Coulthard, children Donna (Jerry) Wigger, Eddie (Maryann) Williams, and Jennifer (Ken) Manning, nieces Cara (Mike) Steck and Renee Coulthard, nephews Griffin Qualls and Dale Coulthard, grandchildren Laura Leigh, Kayleigh, Rebecca, Dustin, Audrey, Abby, Tanner, Sam, Emily, Ellie Kate and Moriah, great-niece Camilla, and nine great-grandchildren.

Patsy lived her life in obedience to the Lord, following the example of her Savior, Jesus Christ. “Well done, good and faithful servant. You have been faithful over a little; I will set you over much. Enter into the joy of your master.” Mathew 25:21

All services will be held at Faith Promise Church (Pellissippi Campus) 10740 Faith Promise Ln Knoxville, TN 37931

Receiving of Friends – Friday, September 24, 2021, from 6-8 pm & Saturday, September 25, 2021 from 11 am-1 pm

Funeral Service – Saturday, September 25, 2021, at 1 pm with Pastor Chris Stephens officiating. Interment to follow at Oak Ridge Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Bible Study Fellowship at www.bsfinternational.org or Worthy Women Ministry at www.worthywomenministry.org

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Patsy Ellen Coleman Williams.

