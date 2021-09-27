Patricia Mason, Andersonville

Patricia Mason, age 67 of Andersonville passed away on Friday, September 24, 2021, at Methodist Medical Center. She was born February 1, 1954, in Knoxville, Tennessee to the late Hoye and Ila Robbins. Throughout her life, she loved butterflies, bears, playing games, crafting, but most of all she loved God and her family.

Patricia is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Jerry Mason; daughters, Sherry Stotelmyer & husband Jeff and Amanda Hensch & husband Tom; grandchildren, Allie Stotelmyer, Brittany Stotelmyer, Jeffrey Stotelmyer, Katie Stotelmyer, Corey Stotelmyer, Sammy Hensch, & Dodge Stotelmyer and several great-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Methodist Medical Center for the loving care given to Patricia during her stay.

The family will have a Celebration of Life service held at a later date. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

