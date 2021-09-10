Patricia Louise Lindsay Halk, Harriman

Patricia Louise Lindsay Halk, age 74 of Harriman, Tennessee went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 8, 2021. Patricia was born in Lake City, Tennessee on November 1, 1946, to the late Carl Morgan and Willie Mae Marlow Lindsay. She loved attending church at Shultz Hollow Baptist Church and Hillvale Baptist Church. Patricia loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, camping, music, cooking, and shopping. In addition to her parents, Patricia is preceded in death by her adolescent brother James Lindsay, infant sisters Mary Ruth and Dolly Lindsay, and sisters Bonnie Lucille Foust and Vadaline Brewer.

Survivors:

Husband of 54 Years Jim Halk of Harriman

Son   James Ray Halk Jr. and Alexis of Kingston

Daughter   Sandra Lynell Seiber and Jeb Tennille of Dunlap

Brothers   John Gregg of Indiana

                Billy Ray Wilson and Connie of Georgia

                 Ronnie Gibson of Knoxville

                 Donnie Gibson of Knoxville

Sisters     Joyce Miolen of Georgia

               Janice Gibson Gunter of Alcoa

               Virginia Gail Driskill of Lake City

Grandchildren   Steven Marriott and Shiann of Andersonville

                          Brandon Halk of Rockwood

                          Lindsay Richard and Eric of Andersonville

                         Cooper Halk of Murfreesboro

                        Marissa Marriott and John Gray of Knoxville

Great Grandchildren

                       Claire Elizabeth Marriott, Knox Michael Gray, and Holden Reed Richard

And very special nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and a host of other special family members and friends.

Visitation: 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City.

Funeral Service: 7:00 PM, Tuesday, September 14, 2021, in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Allen Giles officiating.

Graveside Service: 2:00 PM, Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens in Claxton.

