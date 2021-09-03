ORDERS NOW ACCEPTED FOR DIVISION OF FORESTRY TREE SEEDLINGS

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s Division of Forestry (TDF) is offering a variety of tree and shrub seedlings for reforestation and conservation projects. The East Tennessee Nursery in Delano, Tenn. is accepting orders until April 15, 2022, or while supplies last.

“The East Tennessee Nursery grows native species that will perform well for landowners who are interested in reforestation, wildlife habitat improvement, and other conservation practices,” State Forester David Arnold said. “Seedlings we grow supply the raw materials needed to support Tennessee’s forest products industry. The economic affect through our reforestation program occurs in the state’s rural areas which provides jobs and revenue in those communities.”

Landowners may apply for free seedlings for forest sustainability and restoration through Trees for Tennessee, Play. Plant. Preserve, and the Duck and Elk River Watershed Buffer Initiative programs. Quantities are limited with all three seedling programs.

Trees for Tennessee is an initiative aimed at increasing pine regeneration on recently harvested land or fallow fields and is sponsored by Huber Engineered Woods, LLC. The landowner must have a reforestation prescription plan prepared by a professional forester. The plan must be submitted and approved by a TDF Area Forester.

Play. Plant. Preserve. works to ensure that the hardwood resources used for making drumsticks and mallets in Tennessee are sustainable. Landowners must have a reforestation prescription plan prepared by a professional forester and plant a minimum number of trees to be eligible. The program is sponsored by D’Addario.

The Duck and Elk River Watershed Buffer Initiative program works to enhance riparian zone or wetland buffers for wildlife with primarily nut-producing hardwood seedlings. Eligible landowners must have a wildlife management plan and the land must be in one of the following counties: Bedford, Coffee, Dickson, Franklin, Giles, Hickman, Humphreys, Lewis, Lincoln, Marshall, Maury, Moore, or Williamson.

Cost-share opportunities to purchase seedlings are available through the Tennessee Agricultural Enhancement Program and other state and federal programs.

For more information about the programs, eligibility requirements, and online seedling sales, visit www.planttntrees.org or contact your local area forester at www.tn.gov/agriculture/forests/staff.html.

