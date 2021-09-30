Oak Ridge Schools Accepted into National Network of Innovative School Districts

Oak Ridge School Administration Building

Oak Ridge Schools joins Digital Promise League of Innovative Schools, will partner with other leading educators, entrepreneurs, and researchers from across the country

September 29, 2021 | Oak Ridge, Tennessee – Oak Ridge Schools was accepted into the League of Innovative Schools, a national coalition of forward-thinking K-12 school districts organized by Digital Promise, a nonprofit organization with the mission to accelerate innovation in education and improve the opportunity to learn for all through technology and research.

Oak Ridge Schools was selected from a competitive national pool of applicants based on its educational leadership, innovative vision for learning, key achievements and evidence of results, and demonstrated commitment to equity and excellence.

Bruce Borchers, Director of Oak Ridge Schools.

“We are very honored to be selected as a member of the League of Innovative Schools. The Oak Ridge Schools has many excellent programs and course offerings for students, and it is exciting to be recognized for these efforts. We look forward to collaborating with other innovative districts across the country as we constantly seek out innovative strategies to prepare our students for college, career and life success.” says Dr. Bruce Borchers, Superintendent of Oak Ridge Schools.

The Digital Promise League of Innovative Schools, launched at the White House under President Barack Obama within the United States Department of Education in 2011, accepts new members through an open application process once per year.

The full list of members can be found at digitalpromise.org/districts.

“Now more than ever, the League of Innovative Schools recognizes the impact that equity, access, and opportunity can have on student outcomes,” said Dewayne J. McClary, director of the League of Innovative Schools. “The League strives to build a collaborative of close-knit districts that work together to eradicate the impact of inequitable practices, outdated instruction and resources, and districts working in silos. Part of our mission is to transform the systems and policies that create barriers for marginalized students.”

League members are represented by their superintendent, who commits to:

Attend biannual League meetings, which feature classroom visits, collaborative problem-solving, and relationship-building with peers and partners;

Participate in League cohorts and challenge collaboratives on a broad range of topics relevant to the changing needs and priorities of school districts;

Support Digital Promise research and provide critical feedback so it translates easily into classroom experiences and expands what we know about teaching and learning;

Engage with entrepreneurs to advance edtech product development steeped in the latest learning science and meets district needs; and

Participate in the League’s professional learning community by connecting with other members online, in person, and at each other’s school districts.

Working at the intersection of education leaders, researchers, and developers, Digital Promise and the League of Innovative Schools provide an environment for superintendents and district leaders to share and learn from best practices; leverage research and participate in continuous improvement models; engage in research and development (R&D) projects with peers to address education’s biggest challenges; and implement new technologies and innovations in their school systems.

In addition to superintendents’ participation, there are also opportunities for other school administrators, principals, and teachers from member districts to participate in League and Digital Promise-related initiatives.

The League will officially welcome new members at its fall hybrid meeting on October 20-22, 2021, held online and in-person in Washington, D.C. The new members’ entrance into the League extends the network’s reach to 125 districts across 34 states, and expands its cumulative impact to 3.8 million students served over time.

For more information on the Digital Promise League of Innovative Schools, visit: digitalpromise.org/league.

