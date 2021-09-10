Nannie Sue “Bug” Mays, Rocky Top

Nannie Sue “Bug” Mays of Rocky Top, Tennessee, age 83, passed away Tuesday morning, September 7, 2021. She was a most devoted and beloved wife, mother, and grandmother who enjoyed camping and fishing with her husband, family gatherings with her children and grandchildren, playing bingo, making new friends and enjoying life. She accepted the Lord Jesus Christ as a young girl at Mill Creek Pentecostal Church in Pineville, Kentucky under the ministry of Reverend Thea O. Carter. She enjoyed singing and listening to Gospel songs and during her early thirties, she along with her three sisters sang gospel songs on a Pineville, Kentucky radio station as a quartet. She had a great affection for all children and one of her greatest joys was just being around her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents, James Homer Ricketts of Pineville, Kentucky, and Esther Ricketts of Rocky Top, Tennessee, and sister, Barbara Trett, of Rocky Top. She is survived by her sweetheart and loving husband of 64 years, Leroy C. Mays; two sisters, Betty Hill and Jolene Bingham of Tampa, Florida; daughter Anita Woodward and husband Mark of Rocky Top; son Kenny Mays and wife Beverly of Clinton; grandchildren, Ashley Lyons and husband David, of Knoxville; Kendra Holt and husband Paul of Knoxville; Bethany Woodward and Drew Williams of Clinton; 5 great-grandchildren; Syler Williams, Quentin and Virginia Holt, Boone and Brooks Lyons; special great-niece; Kimberly Moran and special friend Casey Prater.

Per the family’s request, family and friends may drop in to pay their respects between the hours of 11:00 AM and 5:00 PM on Friday, September 10, 2021, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Graveside Service: 2:00 PM, Saturday, September 11, 2021, at the Sam Foust Cemetery in Rocky Top.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Nannie S. (Ricketts) Mays, please visit our floral store.

