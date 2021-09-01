Nancy T. Hearne, LaFollette

Nancy T. Hearne, age 89, of LaFollette, TN passed away Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at her home surrounded by loved ones. She was born in Milan, Tennessee October 24, 1931 to Marvin and Katherine Thompson. She graduated from Memphis State University where she played women’s basketball and received a bachelor’s degree in Physical Education and Biology.

She married Robert B. Hearne and had 5 children. She taught Biology and Physical Education at several schools, including Ruckel Jr. High in Niceville, Florida and Oak Hill Elementary on Eglin AFB, Florida.

Upon retirement from Okaloosa County School District, she relocated to LaFollette, TN with husband Robert where they owned and operated several businesses including Valley Milling Corp. and Hillcrest Oil Company. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi, Garden Club, several community outreach programs including the local food bank, LaFollette United Methodist Church, choir and bell choir, and avid Lady Vols fan.

She is preceded in death by her husband Robert, parents, sister Betty Feurstacke, and brother Bobby Thompson.

Survived by her children Robert M. Hearne (Patricia), Nancy Lambert (Russell), Mary Wright, Linda Jackson (Leon) and Helen Duncan, 10 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends Friday, September 3, 2021, from 2:00 -3:00 pm at LaFollette United Methodist Church with Celebration of Life services at 3:00 pm.

