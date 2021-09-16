Mrs. Frances “Nanny” Miles Bryan, Rockwood

Mrs. Frances “Nanny” Miles Bryant, age 84 of Rockwood, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 14th, 2021, at the Tennova Turkey Creek Medical Center in Knoxville, TN. She was born on August 3rd, 1937, in Morgan County, TN. She loved the Lord, going fishing, camping, reading, coloring, gardening, and sewing. She was an amazing grandmother, mother, and was a loving wife to her husband for over 62 years. She loved her youngn’s, whether they were kin to her or not. She was preceded in death by her husband: Rhea Bryant Sr; Parents: Edgar Paul Miles & Georgia Louise Ruppe Miles: Mother and Father-in-law: Ethel and Lloyd Bryant; Sister-in-law: Martha Newcome Miles. She is survived by:

Children: Miriam Carter (Terry) of Rockwood, TN

Robin Davis (Rick) of Kingston, TN

Doug Bryant (Mona) of Rockwood, TN

Jill Fisher (Jake) of Rockwood, TN

Grandchildren: Shawn Carter, Corey Ellen Jenkins, Ashlee Moye, Bryant Davis, Kayla Tilley, Amanda Bryant, Justin Fisher, Jarad Fisher

Special Friend: Chase Meiste

13 Great Grandchildren

2 Great Great-Grandchildren

Brother: Bobby Miles of Rockwood, TN

Brother and sister in laws: Mary Rayder, Jimmy Bryant, Barbara Golliher, Linda Pickel

And countless other beloved family members and friends whom she loved dearly.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 18th, 2021, from 7:00-9:00 pm ET in the chapel of Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, TN. Funeral service will be on Sunday, September 19th, 2021, at 2:00 pm ET at Evans Mortuary with Bro. Jake Fisher officiating. Graveside and interment service will follow in the Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Frances “Nanny” Miles Bryant.

