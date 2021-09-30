Mollie Maxine Elliott, Heiskell

Mollie Maxine Elliott, age 78 of Heiskell passed away on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at her residence. Mollie was a member of Piney Grove Baptist Church and was born May 28, 1943, in Anderson County, TN to the late Edward and Marie McGill. Throughout her life, she loved drawing, coloring, working puzzles, western movies, shopping, and most of all spending time with her family especially her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by several brothers and sisters.

She is survived by daughter, Shirley Walters & husband Danny; son, Ricky Easterday & wife Tracy; grandchildren, Amy Watkins, Randen Wolfenbarger, Raven Martin, Ricky Easterday II, Rosie McNeal, Casey Walters, & Shane Walters; sisters, Ruth Easterday Sizemore and Joyce McNeal; 12 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren, & several nieces and nephews

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Sunday, October 3, 2021, at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with funeral services to follow in the chapel. Her graveside will be 3:30 pm, Monday at Piney Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

