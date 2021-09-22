Mildred (Lawson) Otter, 88

On September 19, 2021, Mildred (Lawson) Otter, finished her course on earth. In the presence of her loved ones, she so peacefully left this world without a fight. Her graduation was a testimony of how only the Lord can take the sting of death away. Mildred was known by all as being most generous and giving to those who had needs. She was born on April 2, 1933, to Dealus and Beulah Lawson in Norma, Tn. Mildred was proceeded in death by Five brothers: Artemus, Clarence, JL, Haroldine, and Thomas, Three sisters, Betsy, Pearl, and Anna. She is survived by Three siblings, Lonzo, Jennifer, and Arlene all of Tn.

She was the devoted mother of Brenda Samford and Dennis Jeffers and wife Jackie, two stepsons David Casey and wife Judy and Mark Casey, twenty Grandchildren, thirty-seven Great Grandchildren, and ten Great Great Grandchildren. She was proceeded in death by two Grandchildren Jason Paul Jeffers and Amy Lynn Douglas and one Great Grandchild Mark Anthony Berry. The viewing will be from 11:00-1:00 on Friday, September 24th. at Holley Gamble Funeral Home 621 S. Charles Seivers Blvd. Clinton, Tn 37716 Burial service to follow at 3:00 at Antioch Cemetery in Norma, Tn. Pastor Toby Geren will be officiating the service. www.holleygamble.com

