Mildred Ann Roysden, Clinton

Mildred Ann Roysden, age 67 of Clinton, formerly of New River and Coalfield, passed away on September 28, 2021, at her home with her family by her side after battling COPD for over 8 years.

She was born July 6, 1954, and grew up in New River before moving to Coalfield. Mildred lived her whole life around this area. She was a caregiver for many years, taking care of so many people. Mildred was of the Baptist faith. She enjoyed quilting and sewing, but most of all spending time with her family and taking trips with them.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Odessa and Audie Byrge; brothers, Gary and Jeff Byrge.

Survivors include her children, Audra Heatherly and husband Robert of Clinton, Gary Joe Russell and wife Cassi of Powell, Tosha Wilkerson and husband Shannon of Powell; brother, Billy Byrge and wife Rorrye; sister, Denia Armes; grandchildren, Keith and wife Alexis, Kyle, Kourtney, Savannah, Sophie, Jase, Hudson, Maddie, and Connor; great-grandchildren, Kai and Emree; special niece and caregiver, Robia Raines; also by extended family members and friends.

The family would like to thank Covenant Hospice and the nurses that took such good care of Mrs. Roysden, Marcey, and Becca.

Visitation will be from 5-7 pm on Thursday, September 30, 2021, at Premier Sharp Funeral Home with the funeral to follow at 7 pm. A graveside service will be held at 11 am on Friday, October 1, 2021, at Western/Estes Cemetery in Coalfield.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proud to serve the Roysden family. www.Sharpfh.com.

