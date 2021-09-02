Merl Ann Henley, Oliver Springs

Merl Ann Henley, age 89 of Oliver Springs, passed away at her home on Wednesday, September 1, 2021.

She was born on May 7, 1932 in Hunnington, Utah. She met the love of her life in 1953 and together, moved to Tennessee. Merl was of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and was an avid golfer. She was particularly fond of gardening and her beloved canine companion, Festus.

Merl was preceded in death by her son, Flynn R. Henley.

She is survived by her devoted husband of 68 years, Ralph W. Henley; children, Peggy Ann Henley, Steve W. Henley, Debbie Marmey; grandchildren, Michael Henley, Maggie Rose Choate, Chase Henley, Deedee McFarland; great-grandchildren, Emery Bottiny and Charlee Bottiny; loving and caring nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 10 am on Friday, September 3, 2021 at George Jones Baptist Church Cemetery in the Wheat Community of Oak Ridge.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proud to be serving the Henley family. www.sharpfh.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Merl Ann Henley, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

