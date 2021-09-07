MEDIC Regional Blood Center to Collect COVID Convalescent Plasma (CCP) Eddie Check is this Week!

MEDIC is once again collecting COVID Convalescent Plasma. In the last six months, individuals must have had a positive COVID diagnosis via confirmed lab test. Vaccinated individuals could donate if they received the vaccine after recovery.

MEDIC will participate in Eddie Check this Thursday and Friday. PSA blood draw tests will be available at all MEDIC locations and blood drives. Appointments are preferred to help mitigate wait times and manage donor flow.

Finally, coming up next week is the annual UT/MEDIC vs. Florida/LifeSouth Blood Center competition. The blood center collecting the most Red Blood Cells is the winner. Go Vols!

MEDIC is the primary blood product provider for 24 hospitals in 22 counties including UT Medical Center, Covenant Health System hospitals, Tennova hospitals, Blount Memorial, and East TN Children’s Hospital.

As a reminder, the blood, platelets, and plasma products on the shelves now is what would be used in a trauma event, and it takes at least three days for donated blood to be processed and ready for distribution.

Appointments are preferred. Appointments can be made online at www.medicblood.org. Walk-in donors are allowed.

MEDIC is an independent, nonprofit organization. Products donated through MEDIC truly help community members in East TN and Southeastern Kentucky. Products donated through any other collection activity/organization do not stay in East TN or Southeastern Kentucky. Those products are shipped out of the area and nationally.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

