Matthew Ray Wilson, Rocky Top

Matthew Ray Wilson, age 49 of Rocky Top, Tennessee went to be with the Lord on Friday, September 24, 2021, at the North Knoxville Medical Center in Powell. Matthew was born June 10, 1972, in Cleveland, Ohio. He was a US Navy veteran who served during Desert Storm. Matthew enjoyed drawing, hunting, fishing, cooking, and gardening. Matthew is preceded in death by his mother Brenda Sneed Wilson, and brothers Bobby Ray Wilson Jr., and Mark Anthony Wilson.

Father Bobby Ray Wilson Sr and Amanda of Rocky Top

Son Nick Wilson of Knoxville

Daughter Meghan Minton and Darrin of Caryville

Brother Rev. Mitchell Wilson and Jennifer of Rocky Top

Sister Missy McCarthy and Matthew of Rocky Top

Grandchildren Zane and Ella Minton

And a host of other nephews, nieces, and other family members and friends.

Visitation: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Monday, September 27, 2021, at Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: 8:00 PM, Monday, September 27, 2021, in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Scott Martin and Rev. Archie Seiber officiating.

Family and Friends will meet at Hatmaker Funeral Home on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at 10:15 AM to go in procession to the Oak Grove Cemetery for an 11:00 AM graveside service with military honors presented by the Campbell County Honor Guard.

Per Covid 19 guidelines, Hatmaker Funeral Home recommends masks be worn to in-person services.

