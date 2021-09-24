Mary Alfreda Foster, Kingston

Mrs. Mary Alfreda Foster, age 61, of Kingston, Tennessee, went home to be with the Lord on September 23, 2021, with her family around her. She was born May 26, 1960, to the late William Clarence Jr. and Lorene Whitehead in Kingston, TN. She attended Roane County Schools and graduated from Roane County High School. She was a daycare worker and babysat children in her home prior to working at Y-12. She volunteered and dedicated her time to the Kingston Optimist Club for over 25 years. She attended Bazzletown Baptist Church and Anointed Praise and Worship for many years.

She was a very friendly, generous, outspoken, and funny person. She would try to help anyone in need. She always spoke her mind was always true to herself. She was a dedicated mother and loving wife, and she especially loved being a mimi to her grandson.

Mary is preceded in death by her son, Samuel Demarcus Foster; her brother, Kim Whitehead, and her nephew, Michael Johnson. She leaves to mourn her passing: A cherished husband, Samuel E. Foster; Daughter and Son-in-Law, Checovoia Foster-Bruce and Joshua Bruce; Grandson, Lucca Bruce; Sisters: Sherrion (Gene) Stokes, Katherine Harrison, Nola Whitehead, and Lisa Whitehead, and her cousin, who she loved like a sister, Bonita Holloman Ford; Brother, Clarence Whitehead; Mother-in-law, Mary Martin; Sister and Brother-in-laws: Glenda Barnes, Albert (Glenda) Foster, and Kendal Martin; Nieces and Nephews: Simone (Adam) Bradshaw (her nurse), Jessica Whitehead, Brandon (Madison) Whitehead, Jasmine Johnson, Kimshae Whitehead, Melvin, and Cole Miller, and Keisha Williams; Great Nieces and Nephews: Gabriel, Samson, and Harlee Bradshaw, Jazae and Jorie Johnson, Javarr Miller, Kyla and Karah Williams, and other extended family members.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, September 26th, 2021, from 9:00-11:00 am in the chapel of Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, TN. Funeral service will follow at 11:00 with Bro. Denard Bertram officiating. Graveside and interment service will follow at Noon in the Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood, TN. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Mary Alfreda Foster.

