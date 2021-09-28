Marvin Fouts, Lancing

Marvin Fouts, age 81 of Lancing, passed away quietly on September 27, 2021, at Methodist Medical Center with his family by his bedside. He was formerly of Letcher County, KY.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Louanna Isom Fouts; father, Alex Fouts, and several sisters and brothers.

He is survived by his loving wife, Paulette McMilliom Fouts of 49 years; daughter, Christine Dawn Riley, and husband, Donald W. Riley; son, Travis Briar Fouts & friend Mary Stewart; brothers, Herman Fouts, Willis Fouts; sisters, Connie Fouts McCullah and Mae Fouts Belee and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family members.

Marvin loved hunting, fishing, bluegrass music, his Toyota truck, and gardening. He will be missed by many.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to your charity of choice.

The family will receive friends Friday, October 1, 2021, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 5:00-7:00 p.m.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Marvin Fouts.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Marvin Fouts of Frankfort, TN, please visit our floral store.

