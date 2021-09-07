Mark F. Workman, Wartburg

Mr. Mark F. Workman, age 60 of Wartburg, passed away Friday, September 3, 2021, at his home. He was a veteran of the United States Army. Mark retired from the Tennessee Department of Corrections after 30 years of faithful service having worked at both Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary and the Morgan County Regional Correctional Facility.

He was preceded in death by his mother: Joan Drake Workman.

And one grandson: Quentin Etter.

He is survived by his wife of 24 years: Wilma Morgan Workman.

His father: Lou Workman of Sweetwater.

Four brothers: Jim Workman of Florida, Randy and David Workman of Cleveland, Ohio, and Don Workman of Vonore.

His children: Nick and Jenny Miller of Oliver Springs, and Vallie Miller of Harriman.

Three grandchildren: Emma Etter, Levi and Mason Miller.

Along with a host of other friends and loved ones.

Family and friends will gather at Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg Friday, September 10, 2021 for a Celebration of Life at 6:00 PM with Rev. Herb Judkins officiating

Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg, is honored to serve the family of Mr. Mark F. Workman.

