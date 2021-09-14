Maria “Janie” Tate, Rockwood

Maria “Janie” Tate, age 61 of Rockwood, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, September 10th, 2021, at her home with her family by her side. She was born on November 21st, 1959 in Fostoria, OH. She was a loving grandmother, mother, and sister. She loved her Lord and Savior and is finally at peace in her Heavenly home. She is preceded in death by her parents: Ivan Hood Sr & Jerry Utley-Hood; Son: Daniel Tate; and Brother: Danny Hood. She is survived by:

Children: Rebecca Perryman of Chattanooga, TN

Amanda & Robert Manning of Rockwood, TN

Jesse & Alyce Tate of Rockwood, TN

Daughter-in-law: Katie Tate of Rockwood, TN

A host of grandchildren

Siblings: Donna Jacobs of Findlay, OH

Ivan “Boots” Hood of Harriman, TN

Becky Bullard of Harriman, TN

Audie Hood of Karns, TN

Penny Swicegood of Rockwood, TN

Renee Lassiter of Harriman, TN

And several nieces, nephews, and other extended family members

The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 18th, 2021, from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm in the chapel of Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, TN. Funeral service will follow at 1:00 pm with Bro. Jamie Nelson officiating. Graveside and interment service will follow in the Willard Park Cemetery in Harriman, TN. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Evans Mortuary to help with funeral expenses. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Maria “Janie” Tate.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

