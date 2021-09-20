Man Struck and Killed by Train in Harriman

Emergency personnel were called to the area around the I-40 overpass crossing over the railroad and Hwy 27 in South Harriman this morning just after 8am, after a train crew reported they struck a man on the tracks near that location. Harriman Police and Fire personnel were first on the scene and indeed noticed a body of a man not yet identified deceased along the side of the tracks just south of the bridge. Rescue squad members were called to the scene to transport the body to The Roane Medical Center to be held till proper notifications can be made. We will have more on this as more info is released on the identity after notification of first kin.

