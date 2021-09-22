Maeona “Mae” Underwood, Wartburg

Mrs. Maeona “Mae” Underwood, age 82 of Wartburg, went home to be with the Lord Tuesday morning September 21, 2021 at her home. Mrs. Mae was a member of the Pilot Mountain Missionary Baptist Church. During her working career, she was employed as a seamstress by several companies including, Roane Hosiery, Burlington and Tennier. She loved her work. Aside from her work, Mrs. Mae loved going out to eat at Shoney’s with her lifelong friends, Emma Lou and Raymond.

She is preceded in death by her husband: Shade Underwood Sr.

Parents: Leonard and Artie Hamby

Brother: Alvie Hamby

And one infant brother

She is survived by two sons: Shade Jr. and Michael

One daughter: Terecia

Two brothers: Lenice and Charlie

Two sisters: Flarie and Charlona

Three granddaughters: Kristy, Curecia, and Latissa

Two grandsons: Riley and Shade

One great-grandson: Aden

Two great-granddaughters: Gabrianna and Skylar

Special friends: Howard and Ruby Gosnell, Emma Lou and Raymond Newman and Pansy Laymance

Special Caregiver: Melissa Johns

And a host of other friends and loved ones.

The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to Davis Funeral Home, Quality Hospice and Quality Private Duty Care for their outstanding care for Mrs. Mae.

Family and friends will meet at Pilot Mountain Baptist Church Cemetery on Thursday, September 23, 2021, at 10:00 AM for a graveside service. Pastor Josh Baldwin and Bro. Charles Webb will be officiating.

Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg, is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Maeona “Mae” Underwood.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: ww.davisfuneralhomes.com

