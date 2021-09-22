Mable Ann Patterson Young, Oliver Springs

It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Mable Ann Patterson Young, age 61(born July 1, 1960), of Oliver Springs, TN. She passed away on September 20, 2021, at her home. She was a member of the Red Oak Baptist Church on New River.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Doc Young; parents, Mindy & Walter Patterson; brother, J.W. Patterson; and nephew, Charles Patterson.

She is survived by her son, Jamie Young; brother, Doyle Patterson; nephew, Jason & family and special aunt, Inez Carroll. She also leaves behind a host of extended family and friends.

The family will receive friends Friday, September 24, 2021at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 11:00 – 12:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 12:00 p.m. Interment will follow in the McCartt Cemetery in Lancing.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mable Ann Patterson Young.

