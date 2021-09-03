Lonnie Hatmaker, 85

Lonnie Hatmaker, age 85, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 29, 2021. Mr. Hatmaker was born on June 3, 1936, in Rocky Top, Tennessee. He retired from Lockheed Martin Flight Line Management where he worked for more than 35 years. Lonnie is preceded in death by his first wife, Nan Hatmaker; parents, Carden and Nevada Hatmaker; brothers, Beecher, Bedford, and Earl; sister, Una.

Mr. Hatmaker is survived by his wife, Johanna Hatmaker; daughters, Pam (David) Sammartino and Pat Hatmaker; sons, Brian (Deborah) Hatmaker and Jeff (Cherie) Hatmaker; siblings, Mazada, Rondel, and Wilma; grandchildren, Blake, Ashley, Tyler, Josh, Nicholas, and Justin, great-grandchildren, Judah, Eden, and Ezra.

A visitation will be held at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City, TN on Friday, September 3, 2021, from 5 – 7 PM with the funeral service to start at 7 PM with Rev. Justin Harris officiating.

Interment will be at Oak Grove Cemetery on Saturday, September 4, 2021, at 10:00 AM with Military Honors presented by the Campbell County Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be made to the cemetery fund for Oak Grove Cemetery. Those donations can be mailed to :

P.O. Box 719

Rocky Top, Tennessee 37769

