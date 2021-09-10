Leatha Mae Lowe, Clinton

Leatha Mae Lowe, age 86, of Clinton, TN passed away at Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge on Thursday, September 9, 2021. Leatha was a member of Jarnigan Chapel Baptist Church located in Clinton. She loved to crochet, loved her grandkids, and was a loving mother. She will be deeply missed by her family.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Carl Currier and Ethel Hatmaker, her husband, Clifford Lowe, daughter, Glenna Miller, and brother, George Martin.

Leatha is survived by: sons, Jimmy Lowe (Teresa) of Oliver Springs, TN, Steve Lowe (Lisa) of Oliver Springs, TN, Charlie Lowe (Greta) of Clinton, TN, David Lowe (Ronda) of Nashville, TN, Gary Lowe of Nashville, TN, Alvin Lowe of Knoxville, TN, Carlos Lowe of Clinton, TN; daughters, Margaret Brittle of Clinton, TN, Patricia Davis and special friend Terry Petrowski of Powell, TN; brother, Troy Martin; sisters, Gladys Tsimbidis, Carlene Johnson, Linda Lowe; along with 16 grandchildren and 35 great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at Jarnigan Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. with Pastor David Speas officiating. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of arrangements.

To send flowers to the family in memory of Leatha Lowe, please visit our flower store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

