Larry Ingram, 79

Larry Ingram passed away on Wed 9-22-2021.

He was preceded in death by his parents Ralph Glenn & Ruby May Ingram. and his brother Ralph Ingram.

He leaves to cherish his memory of his wife, Yvonne of 54 yrs, 2 daughters Tammy Tomasello and her husband Ken of Maryland. and Connie Rainwater and her husband Dennis of Springfield Tn.2 sons Erik Ingram and his wife Melanie of Knoxville Tn. and Zackary Ingram and his wife Jamie of Johnson City Tn. His siblings Nancy Carson and her husband Larry of Simpsonville, S.C. and Ron Ingram and his wife Polly Ingram of Adams Tn. and Carol Morton of Maryville Tn. He also leaves 9 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren who thought he was the greatest papaw in the world.

He was employed by Mitchell & Co. in Louisville for 45 yrs as a supervisor. He was affectionately called ‘Gray Beard and Magnificent one”. at work.

There will be visiting hours at Martin Funeral home from 5-7 on Monday, September 27th. for family and friends to listen to his music, laugh, and enjoy talking about Larry’s life.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Larry Ray Ingram please visit our Sympathy Store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

