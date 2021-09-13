Larry C. Brooks, Clinton

Larry C. Brooks, age 76 of Clinton passed away at his residence on Friday, September 10, 2021, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Larry was born July 6, 1945, in Anderson County, Tennessee to the late Ted & Beulah Brooks. Throughout his life, Larry loved restoring old furniture, woodworking, vintage cars and loved every type of sport. For many years Larry was the trustee at Royce Baptist Church and coached little league at Norwood Boys Club.

He is survived by his loving wife, Wilma Wright Brooks; sons, Craig Brooks & wife Jenni and Micky Brooks & wife Jennifer; grandchildren, Will, Reese, & Cecilia; sister, Patricia Seals & husband Roland; brother, Jerry Brooks & wife Janice.

The family will have a graveside service at 1:00 PM, Tuesday at Zion Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Mike Harbin officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Royce Baptist Church. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

