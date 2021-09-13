Lamar H. “L.H.” Williams Sr, Rockwood

Mr. Lamar H. “L.H.” Williams, Sr., age 76, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Monday, September 6, 2021, at his residence. He was born April 1, 1945, in Jacksonville, Florida. He was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Vietnam War.
Survivors include:
Wife of 30 years: Victoria L. “Vickie” Williams of Rockwood, TN
Daughter: Annette Wright (David) of Wartburg, TN
Son: Randall Shane Williams (Carla) of Crossville, TN
Daughter: Courtney Lynn Hall (Michael) of Kingston, TN
Son: Lamar Williams, Jr. of Rockwood, TN
Grandchildren: Anthony, Ryan, Emily, Jessica, Hunter, Willow, and Kaydence
Great Grandchildren: Rj, Oaklee, and Nicholas
Brother: Robert Ward of Loudon, TN
Niece: Rebecca
Nephew: George
Brother-in-law: Sandy Johnson of Rockwood, TN
Cremation arrangements have been made. Family memorial services will be held at a later date.