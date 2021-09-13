Lamar H. “L.H.” Williams Sr, Rockwood

Mr. Lamar H. “L.H.” Williams, Sr., age 76, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Monday, September 6, 2021, at his residence. He was born April 1, 1945, in Jacksonville, Florida. He was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Vietnam War.

Survivors include:

Wife of 30 years:                     Victoria L. “Vickie” Williams of Rockwood, TN

Daughter:                                Annette Wright (David) of Wartburg, TN

Son:                                         Randall Shane Williams (Carla) of Crossville, TN

Daughter:                                Courtney Lynn Hall (Michael) of Kingston, TN

Son:                                         Lamar Williams, Jr. of Rockwood, TN

Grandchildren:                        Anthony, Ryan, Emily, Jessica, Hunter, Willow, and Kaydence

Great Grandchildren:              Rj, Oaklee, and Nicholas

Brother:                                   Robert Ward of Loudon, TN

Niece:                                      Rebecca

Nephew:                                  George

Brother-in-law:                        Sandy Johnson of Rockwood, TN

Cremation arrangements have been made. Family memorial services will be held at a later date.

