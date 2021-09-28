Kimberly Renea Nabors, Kingston

Kimberly Renea Nabors age 52 of Kingston, Tennessee passed away September 27, 2021, at Parkwest Medical Center. Kimberly was a member of Liberty Baptist Church in Kingston who loved spending time with her family, attending church, and camping in the Smoky Mountains.

Preceded in death by her parents Tommy and Patricia Hurst, sister-in-law Daphne Nabors, grandparents Roxie and Lester Hurst, Walter and Zetta Webster.

Survived by her husband Robbie Nabors Jr.

Daughters, Kelvey and son-in-law Devin Null, Megan Nabors

Sisters, Teresa Hurst Francis and Debbie Hurst Ruppe

Mother-in-law and father-in-law, Janie and Robert Nabors Sr.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Thursday, September 30, 2021, at Liberty Baptist Church with the funeral to follow at 7:00 p.m. Reverend Randy Griffis and Reverend Jeff Parrott officiating. Burial 10:00 a.m. Friday in Hazelwood Cemetery.

Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Nabors Family.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Kimberly Renea Nabors please visit our Sympathy Store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

