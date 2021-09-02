Kenneth Ray Williams, Rocky Top

Kenneth Ray Williams, age 63 of Rocky Top, TN passed away on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at his residence. He was born November 28, 1957 in Clinton, TN. Kenneth was of the Baptist faith and loved fishing, casinos and spending time with family and friends. He is preceded in death by his father, Earl Wesley Williams, brother, Christopher Wayne Williams and Charles Wesley Williams, sister Tonya Renae Williams, grandparents, Grace Blanch & Andrew B. Hammock and Maudie& Edgar R. Williams.

Survivors include: mother, Leona Mae Williams of Rocky Top, TN, brother, Billy Williams of Rocky Top, TN, sisters, Sharon Taylor of Caryville, TN, Carol Jackson of Caryville, TN and Rebecca Stella of Rocky Top, TN.

Visitation: 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM, Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service will follow visitation at 2:00 PM, Tuesday, September 7, 2021 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel.

The Interment will follow the funeral service at the Piney Grove Cemetery in Heiskell, TN.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Kenneth Ray Williams, please visit our floral store.

