Katherine Steele, Lenoir City

Katherine Steele, age 75, of Lenoir City, passed away on September 6, 2021. She had lived in the area for over thirty years after moving here from West Tennessee. Katherine was a member of First Cumberland Presbyterian Church. She was director of the Campfire Boys & Girls organization for the State of Tennessee for many years.

Katherine was preceded in death by parents, Wilbert & Mary Bird, and brother, Willie Bird.

Survivors include husband, Randall Steele; son, John Sisk; daughter, Vikki Davis, and husband, Josh; brothers, Robert Bird, and wife, Gloria, Richard Bird and wife, Gail; sister-in-law, Brenda Bird; and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 11 am, Saturday, September 18, 2021, at First Cumberland Presbyterian Church. An online guestbook is available at weatherfordmortuary.com. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Katherine Steele please visit our Tribute Store.

