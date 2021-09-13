Julius Lawrence Wright, Rockwood

Julius Lawrence Wright, age 70, of Rockwood, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on September 9, 2021, at the Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville, Tennessee. He was born on June 4, 1951, to George Washington and Helen Louise Wright Smith. He was a member of Brickyard Springs Community Outreach, where he served as a deacon and Sunday School teacher. He was a member of the NAACP. He is preceded in death by his parents: George Washington and Helen Louise Wright Smith; Brothers, Robert Smith, Roy Smith, and Buddy Smith; Sisters Phyllis Smith and Louise Crenshaw.

He is survived by:

Daughters: Ayesha Salaam of Ft. Washington, Maryland

Sheila White of Washington, D.C.

Breanna Wright of Rockwood, Tennessee

Sons: Alricko Hill of Washington, D.C.

Isaac Wright of Kingston, Tennessee

Elijah Wright of Kingston, Tennessee

Brothers: Jerome Smith (Margaret) of Ruther Glen, Virginia

Butch Smith (Ida) of Arlington, Virginia

Anthony Smith of Knoxville, Tennessee

Darryl Smith (Adeline) of Silver Springs, Maryland

Also survived by eight Grandchildren and six Great-Grandchildren.

Funeral service will be held at 4:00 pm on Saturday, September 18, 2021, in the chapel of Evans Mortuary with Rev. Stephen Womack officiating. The family request that masks be worn. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Julius Lawrence Wright.

