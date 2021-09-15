John Raymond Boch, 80

On Saturday, September 11, 2021, John Raymond Boch left this world in search of the next one, losing his fight to cancer. He died in Deer Lodge, Tennessee. John spent his career as a photographer, but he had the heart of a philosopher and wanderer. His work took him to exotic locales the world over, away from his family months on end. And though he loved his family, he loved wandering the world just as much.

He is preceded in death by his wife Beverly (Cushey) Boch, parents John (Margaret Tomasic) Boch, parent-in-laws John (Emily DeMaio) Cushey, sister

Gertrude Boch. He leaves behind two daughters and their partners Laura Boch (Scott Van Buren), Michele Boch (Jamie Luck), grandchildren Justin Hensley (Samantha Clouse), Nathan Hensley, great-grandchildren Arianna Hensley, Liam Hensley.

May he finally find the peace that escaped him in this world. He is loved and will be missed.

John’s wishes were to be cremated and no services will be held at this time. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston in charge of all the arrangements.

