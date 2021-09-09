Jerry Dwight Pressnell, Oak Ridge

Jerry Dwight Pressnell, age 82, of Oak Ridge, passed away Friday, September 3, 2021, at Methodist Medical Center. He was born August 16, 1939, in Athens, Alabama, the son of Leonard Pressnell and Mattie Lou Barnes. Jerry moved to Oak Ridge when he was seven years old. He graduated from Oak Ridge High School in 1958 and enlisted in the US Army soon after. Jerry married Peggy Jo Sutton on June 11, 1960. They later had two sons, David Wayne and Donald Dwight. Jerry was later employed with the City of Oak Ridge Electrical Department for 36 years. He and his wife were longtime members of Central Baptist Church of Oak Ridge. Jerry enjoyed all sports and coaching at the Boy’s Club. He loved his family, church, racquetball, golf, fishing, and woodworking.

Jerry was preceded in death by son, David Pressnell.

Survivors include wife of 61 years, Peggy Jo Sutton Pressnell; son, Don Pressnell and wife, Sheryl of Hurst, TX; daughter-in-law, Tammy Pressnell; grandchildren, Zachary Pressnell and fiancé, Dakota, Tiffany Fritts and husband, Alec, Tori Bakker and husband, Matthew, Steven Pressnell and fiancé, Jessica, Daniel Pressnell and wife, Kylie, Nathan Pressnell and fiancé, Marissa; seven great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and loved ones.

The family will receive friends 5-7 pm Thursday, September 9, 2021, at Weatherford Mortuary. Funeral services will follow at 7 pm with Rev. James Raffety officiating. Family and friends will meet at 11 am Friday, September 10, 2021, at Oak Ridge Memorial Park for interment. An online guestbook is available at weatherfordmortuary.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Jerry Dwight Pressnell please visit our Tribute Store.

