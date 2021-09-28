Jerrie Marie Williams, 79

Jerrie Marie Williams – an artist, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and a friend to all – passed away at home on Thursday, September 23, 2021, surrounded by her loving husband and two children. She was born on January 9, 1942, in Jackson, Tennessee to Marie and Dudley Brady. In her youth, the family moved to Oak Ridge, Tennessee, where she lived most of her life. Her father worked as a lawyer and her mother as a receptionist for the federal government. Educated at Oak Ridge High School, she later achieved her advanced education goals. Jerrie completed her education by receiving both a Bachelor’s and Master’s Degree in Fine Arts from the University of Tennessee. Art was her passion. She had a studio for many years in Oak Ridge where she taught classes and created works of art her family will forever cherish. Animals were her second passion. Jerrie volunteered at the Oak Ridge Animal Shelter and fostered and adopted many animals throughout her life. She will be remembered for her infectious laugh, the way she cared for and loved so many throughout her life, and the immense love she had for her family.

Her memory will be forever cherished and kept alive by her loving husband of 59 years, Dale Williams of Clinton, Tennessee, her son, and daughter-in-law, David and Kathy Williams of Alexandria, Virginia, and daughter and son-in-law, Laura Williams-Anderson and Blake Anderson of Oak Ridge, Tennessee, and her beloved granddaughter, Ella Anderson also of Oak Ridge, Tennessee. She leaves behind many sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, and other family members that she adored.

She was proceeded in death by her mother, Marie Human, father, Dudley Brady, and brother, Dudley Brady.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to the Shelter Animals Rescue Group (SARG). Donations can be made at shelteranimalsrescue.org or can be mailed to the attention of SARG at 124 Newell Ln, Oak Ridge, Tennessee 37830.

Friends and family are invited to celebrate Jerrie’s life on Wednesday, September 29th, 2021, at Weatherford’s Mortuary located at 158 South Jefferson Circle in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. Receiving of friends will be held from 5-7 pm with the funeral service immediately following at 7 pm. Graveside services will be held at 2 pm, Thursday, September 30th at Anderson Memorial Gardens, 640 Oliver Springs Highway, Clinton, Tennessee. An online guestbook is available at weatherfordmortuary.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Jerrie Marie Williams please visit our Tribute Store.

