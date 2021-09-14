JB Omer Ogle, Oliver Springs

JB Omer Ogle, age 85, of Oliver Springs, died unexpectedly, Saturday, September 11, 2021. He was a member of Beech Park Baptist Church where he and his now-departed wife, Sara, worshiped. JB was born in Knoxville on August 24th, 1936. JB and Sara married in 1954 and had three children. They made their home in Oliver Springs. JB was a Mason and worked diligently to provide help for children through the Shriner Paper Sales. He was and is affectionately known as “Poppa J” to a multitude of those who knew and loved him. JB loved his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren with a love that could not be matched. He worked at Oak Ridge National Laboratory until he and Sara decided to build and operate J’s Antique Mall, as well as holding auctions. Many of the auctions were charity auctions done through the love of his community and dear friends.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Sara, one brother, parents, and niece, Kristen Smith.

JB leaves behind three children, his son, Scott Ogle (Rita); two grandsons, Wesley Ogle (Ashley), David Ogle (Katie); his daughter, Debi Gifford (Phil); two grandsons, Michael Eldridge (Susan); granddaughter, Lauren Camden (Ethan); Chris Gifford (friend Tabitha); his daughter, Patty Terry (Rick); two grandsons, Blake Terry (Diana), and Matthew Terry (Jessica). Great-grandchildren include Lyric and Weston Ogle; Alex Kate, Spero, Lionel, and Bear Ogle; Elizabeth and Luke Eldridge; Abel and David Camden; and Greyson Gifford. He leaves one sister and brother-in-law, Nancy and Leon Smith, and niece, Leigh Anne Smith.

Family and friends will meet at 11:30 am Thursday, September 16, 2021, at Oak Ridge Memorial Park for a graveside service with Rev. Robbie Leach and Deacon Sean Smith officiating. An online guestbook can be signed at weatherfordmortuary.com.To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of JB Omer Ogle please visit our Tribute Store.

