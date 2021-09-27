Jason Ray Giles, Heiskell

Jason Ray Giles, of Heiskell, was born on April 15, 1972, and passed to his heavenly home on September 21, 2021. Jason was a boilermaker by trade and a member of the International Brotherhood of Boilermakers Local #453. He loved the men he worked with and was proud of the work he was blessed to do. Jason gave his heart to Jesus at a young age and later was baptized at Fraterville Baptist Church. He never shied away from sharing with his family that it was his faith in God that had protected and kept him during his life. As with so many of us, Jason endured some hard, dark times in his life. A wise man once said, don’t make him sound any better than he was but don’t make him sound any worse. His life wasn’t without faults, but it wasn’t without triumphs either. He loved his family and friends with a fierce dedication and love that isn’t seen often anymore. A talented man that could do anything he set out to do, he will be missed by many. He never met a child or animal that he didn’t find good in, and one of his greatest pleasures was being a help to others. Jason was preceded in death by his parents, Tommy & Sue Giles; grandparents, Rodgie & Mary Jane Giles, Glen & Roxie Stooksbury; uncles, Eddie & Johnny Stooksbury.

He is survived by his daughter, Allie Giles; aunts & uncles, Ralph & Shirley Giles, R.L. & Debra Giles, Rick & Jane Stooksbury; two special cousins he thought of as brothers, Allen & wife Heather Giles and Robert & wife Carrie Giles; cousins, Christi & Danny McClure, Lisa & Josh Taylor, Shelly Hensley, & Carol Ann Revis; some very special and precious friends, Urshula Massengale, Glen Hicks, Tom & Debra Barton, and so many others whose lives he touched.

The family deeply appreciates the care and comfort from the many friends, family, and staff at Holley Gamble Funeral Home during this difficult time.

Per Jason’s wishes, there will be no services held.

Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.

